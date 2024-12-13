ESPN broadcast team confirmed for TGL

Barrie has been part of ESPN’s major championship golf coverage for over 10 years, hosting SportsCenter from the Masters and PGA Championship and calling live featured group and featured hole coverage. He joined ESPN in 2013 and co-anchors the 2 p.m. ET, weekday edition of SportsCenter, as well as SportsCenter on the Road from various locations, including college campuses during football season, the College Football Playoff, National Championship game and more. Barrie also calls Thursday night college football games on ESPN and hosts the network’s College Football Scoreboard and College Football Final programs.