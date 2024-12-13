ESPN broadcast team confirmed for TGL
Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie and Marty Smith will form the ESPN broadcast team for TGL. (TGL)
BRISTOL, Conn. and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Scott Van Pelt (host), Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Marty Smith (reporter) will form the inaugural broadcast team for TGL presented by SoFi. TGL premieres Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 at 9 p.m., ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Van Pelt will host the pre-match and intermission segments of the prime-time matches from the SportsCenter studio in Washington, D.C. Barrie will call the action from the broadcast booth within SoFi Center, TGL’s custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and Smith will be a roving reporter with access to the golfers, team ownership and celebrities in attendance at SoFi Center throughout matches.
“Scott, Matt, and Marty have years of experience working together on ESPN’s annual coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship, as well as on SportsCenter and other programming,” said Mike McQuade, ESPN Executive Vice President, Sports Production. “They will make a strong team and we’re looking forward to the debut on Jan. 7.”
“We appreciate ESPN’s level of commitment to TGL” said Mike McCarley, founder, TMRW Sports. “SVP, Matt and Marty bring recognizable star-power from the sports they cover regularly and are familiar to golf fans from ESPN’s coverage of the majors. Plus, their relationships with the top players in the sport will help create a refreshing, fun prime-time experience for fans.”
Scott Van Pelt – host
Van Pelt will host the pre-match and intermission segments of the prime-time matches for TGL presented by SoFi from his SportsCenter studio in Washington, D.C. He will bring the broadcast on the air, set the scene and conduct interviews with TGL players throughout the match and post-match.
He is the host of the midnight edition of SportsCenter and serves as the main host of ESPN’s golf coverage, including the Masters and PGA Championship, two of professional golf’s major championships, and has covered the sport for more than 30 years. Additionally, Van Pelt hosts "Monday Night Countdown," the pregame show for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, as well as hosting the weekly "SVPod Podcast" and the monthly "Bad Beats" program based on a popular segment from his television show.
Matt Barrie – play-by-play
Barrie will serve as the play-by-play announcer for TGL presented by SoFi, anchoring coverage from inside SoFi Center’s broadcast booth. Barrie and the entire announce team will have direct communication with the teams and enable them to engage the players on shot-by-shot strategy.
Barrie has been part of ESPN’s major championship golf coverage for over 10 years, hosting SportsCenter from the Masters and PGA Championship and calling live featured group and featured hole coverage. He joined ESPN in 2013 and co-anchors the 2 p.m. ET, weekday edition of SportsCenter, as well as SportsCenter on the Road from various locations, including college campuses during football season, the College Football Playoff, National Championship game and more. Barrie also calls Thursday night college football games on ESPN and hosts the network’s College Football Scoreboard and College Football Final programs.
Marty Smith – reporter
Smith, one of ESPN’s most popular and recognized personalities, will serve as the reporter on the field within SoFi Center. Smith will have access to team benches and be able to talk with the golfers during the match, getting real-time analysis and insight to how they approach each shot, hole management and match strategy.
At ESPN, Smith reports on a variety of sports, including college football and basketball, golf, motorsports and others. Smith also co-hosts the popular show "Marty and McGee" on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, alongside co-host Ryan McGee. The duo hits the road each Saturday during college football season, following SEC Nation to various campuses across the Southeastern Conference. A reporter on ESPN’s coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship since 2017, Smith has conducted live and feature interviews with many stars of the sport.
Also announced as part of the team for TGL presented by SoFi:
- Jahmai Webster: Digital Host
- Claire Rogers: Digital Host
- Roger Steele: In-Venue MC
- DJ Irie: DJ
- Derrick Stafford: Referee
- Mark Russell: Rules Official