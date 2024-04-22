Tiger Woods rounds out Jupiter Links Golf Club TGL team with Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner
Tiger Woods will be competing on Jupiter Links Golf Club. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The roster for Tiger Woods' TGL team has been announced, and Woods has rounded out his team with one of the game's rising stars, one of its most popular players and one of its wittiest. Tom Kim, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner will be joining Woods on his Jupiter Links GC team when the tech-infused golf league kicks off next year.
“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club and co-founder of TMRW Sports, said in a release. “Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”
In Homa, Woods has a fellow Southern California native on the roster. The two shared the stage when Homa won The Genesis Invitational hosted by Woods, and they were paired together at the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews and this year’s Masters Tournament. Homa has credited Woods for inspiring him to become a professional golfer, dating back to when Homa watched Woods play the 1998 Genesis in Homa’s hometown of Valencia, California.
“Following Tiger’s career is one of the main reasons that I became an avid golfer,” Homa said. “I remember watching him win the 1997 Masters, and now getting to play alongside him has been amazing.”
Kim has been winning PGA TOUR events at a pace not seen since Woods. The 21-year-old already owns three PGA TOUR titles. When he won his second at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open, Kim became the first player since Woods to win multiple PGA TOUR titles before turning 21.
Kisner is a four-time PGA TOUR winner and two-time Presidents Cup participant who brings another veteran presence to the team. Known for his sardonic wit, Kisner has made a foray into broadcasting with NBC Sports this year and will surely add another element to the inter-team banter that will be part of TGL competition.
“I feel very privileged to have played in the Tiger Era,” Kisner said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the GOAT has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career.
“While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win. This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time. Can’t wait.”
The Logo
The logo of the newly announced Jupiter Links Golf Club. (Jupiter Links Golf Club/X)
The Jupiter Links Golf Club logo incorporates the classic "Palm Flag" of Jupiter and features a hybrid golf pin flag and palm tree. The palm branches of the tree represent the red sun on the horizon, while the three sections of the pin represent the three competing golfers at each TGL match. The handwritten font is an ode to Woods' signature.