Your comprehensive guide to fashion at the Masters

Perhaps the most iconic fashion moment in Masters history comes came in 1966. Ben Hogan, wearing his trademark driver’s cap, stood alongside Arnold Palmer as they waited to hit their tee shots, both clad in bold, blue outfits topped off with classic cardigans. It is an iconic image in the game’s history. As golf clothing trended toward versatility in the 1980s and 1990s, Payne Stewart went against the grain in a yellow driving cap and knickers, topped off with the unforgettable argyle knee-high socks, at the 1993 Masters. The turn of the century unleashed Pandora's box, with everything from Shingo Katayama in a cheetah cowboy hat and belt to Rickie Fowler decked out in fluorescent orange.