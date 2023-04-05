Your comprehensive guide to fashion at the Masters
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
With the azaleas in bloom, pimento cheese sandwiches sliced and diced, and golf balls skipping across the 16th pond, the stage is set for the 87th Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Throughout the decades, the Masters has hosted epic duels, dramatic finishes ... and served as the game’s unofficial fashion show. Players and patrons display their best on the grounds. From the green jacket to the pink azaleas, a bold palette is part of the tournament’s traditions. In an individual sport like golf, clothing is an avenue for personal expression. And there's no greater red carpet than Augusta National.
Perhaps the most iconic fashion moment in Masters history comes came in 1966. Ben Hogan, wearing his trademark driver’s cap, stood alongside Arnold Palmer as they waited to hit their tee shots, both clad in bold, blue outfits topped off with classic cardigans. It is an iconic image in the game’s history. As golf clothing trended toward versatility in the 1980s and 1990s, Payne Stewart went against the grain in a yellow driving cap and knickers, topped off with the unforgettable argyle knee-high socks, at the 1993 Masters. The turn of the century unleashed Pandora's box, with everything from Shingo Katayama in a cheetah cowboy hat and belt to Rickie Fowler decked out in fluorescent orange.
With the rise of branding, the Masters has become a major for sponsors too, as clothing brands are looking to take advantage of all of the watchful eyes.
Nike athletes made quite the statement at Augusta last year with Tony Finau's polarizing orange and neon getup, Tiger's bright azalea-colored mock turtleneck, and eventual winner Scottie Scheffler's Therma-FIT golf vest that he donned only in-between shots. Scheffler is bringing the vest game back to Augusta, wearing one in his Monday practice round – this time opting to leave it on.
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim were out and about in the Nike blues during their Monday practice round together. Masters first-timer Tom Kim will be wearing what is becoming his signature white Nike hat paired with a quarter-zip dri-fit hoodieevery day of the week. The hoodie, which is a relatively new look for players and has flown under the radar, elevates the casual look while affording players the option of added ventilation or coziness.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa made headlines in Netflix's “Full Swing” documentary when, during a wardrobe consultation, he took a decidedly opposed stance to a floral shirt and olive pant combination. He’ll pair the shirt with navy pants on Thursday, and he’ll wear his usual sleek fits throughout the weekend – with the exception of Friday, where he has opted to wear the Go-To Resort Collar Button Up. Keep your eyes peeled for a different Adidas athlete, Xander Schauffele, to don the infamous floral and olive on Saturday.
Both Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth know what goes well with a green jacket. Matsuyama showed out recently in a striped, dual-toned Descente shirt. The pattern has been a wardrobe staple for him this season and also for Spieth, who boldly wore a striped fuschia-and-blue shirt at THE PLAYERS. Spieth will be wearing variations of his trademark blue throughout the tournament in the Under Armour Playoff Polo.
World No. 3 Jon Rahm was spotted Tuesday wearing Cuater custom spraypainted shoes with "Vamos" (let's go) printed on the sides and "Rahmbo" down the back. He also paid homage to the club’s flora with a flowered shirt and bag.
Max Homa sauntered the pristine fairways on Tuesday in FootJoy’s new limited edition Premiere Series Pastel collection. Other FootJoy staffers, including Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris, are also expected to rock these colors so emblematic of this tournament. They’ll be made available to the general public this Thursday.
Who can forget Viktor Hovland twinning with the azaleas last year! Not one to shy away from a bold look, this year he hopes to contain the beautiful nature of the 13th hole to his clothing, wearing J. Lindeberg's new limited-edition First Major collection, instead of searching through it for his ball.
Justin Thomas, looking for his first Masters win, will be taking a more classic look in Greyson Clothiers soft pastels and cardigans. Former Masters champion Fred Couples will be playing his 38th Masters with a traditional green and white color palette in the Ashworth Stretch Tech Jersey Polo.
After his 2021 win at The Open Championship, Collin Morikawa acknowledged how the clothing he wore during the tournament undoubtedly influenced his confidence on the course. Look good, feel good, play good.