Why Camilo Villegas only wears white, plus more on his fashion evolution
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
For a man who earned himself the nickname “Spider-Man,” a player dressed in monochromatic white clothing – even down to the belt – with a popped collar is not exactly what comes to mind. But that’s exactly what Camilo Villegas donned while capturing his fifth PGA TOUR title (and ending a nine-year winless drought) at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Colombian native burst onto the scene and into the limelight in 2004, dressing flamboyantly and striking pretzel-shaped poses to read the greens.
“We've had fun with that in my career,” Villegas told PGATOUR.COM at the Wyndham Championship in August, where he made his debut in the broadcast booth for Golf Channel. “In 2004, getting to know Johan Lindeberg and being with the brand for so many years. Going from the big buckles, to colorful and flashy, to big white pants.”
Known for infusing progressive fashion trends into sportswear, J. Lindeberg has teamed up with Villegas for plenty of on-course fashion fireworks. Villegas won his maiden PGA TOUR title at the 2008 BMW Championship, and as the wins racked up so did the eclecticness of his clothing.
Subsequent injuries, on-course struggles and family tragedy – the loss of his daughter Mia due to cancer in 2020 – have shaped Villegas’ journey back to the winner’s circle. He lost his TOUR card and entered the Butterfield Bermuda field without status. Throughout these years, his style has evolved into form-fitting clothing and solid colors, avoiding excessive contrast and embracing a monochromatic look.
“And now at age 41, it's my time for solid colors," he said. "There's an 85% chance I'm going to be wearing all white and the other 15% is going to be all black. I've come full circle.
“It's been a fun journey when it comes to dressing and fashion and how we can keep the fun of it while still expressing myself.”
Villegas’ strongest fashion take? Joggers.
"It has to be with the right kind of shoe and no-show socks," he stated. "It's not a bad look. You gotta have some Jordans on and no-show socks.”
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.