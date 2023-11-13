PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Why Camilo Villegas only wears white, plus more on his fashion evolution

2 Min Read

Style Insider

    Written by Stephanie Royer

    For a man who earned himself the nickname “Spider-Man,” a player dressed in monochromatic white clothing – even down to the belt – with a popped collar is not exactly what comes to mind. But that’s exactly what Camilo Villegas donned while capturing his fifth PGA TOUR title (and ending a nine-year winless drought) at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Colombian native burst onto the scene and into the limelight in 2004, dressing flamboyantly and striking pretzel-shaped poses to read the greens.

    “We've had fun with that in my career,” Villegas told PGATOUR.COM at the Wyndham Championship in August, where he made his debut in the broadcast booth for Golf Channel. “In 2004, getting to know Johan Lindeberg and being with the brand for so many years. Going from the big buckles, to colorful and flashy, to big white pants.”

    Known for infusing progressive fashion trends into sportswear, J. Lindeberg has teamed up with Villegas for plenty of on-course fashion fireworks. Villegas won his maiden PGA TOUR title at the 2008 BMW Championship, and as the wins racked up so did the eclecticness of his clothing.


    From left to right, Camilo Villegas at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Visit Knoxville Open in 2023. (Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas at TPC Colorado in 2023. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas at the 2023 UNC Health Championship. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Subsequent injuries, on-course struggles and family tragedy – the loss of his daughter Mia due to cancer in 2020 – have shaped Villegas’ journey back to the winner’s circle. He lost his TOUR card and entered the Butterfield Bermuda field without status. Throughout these years, his style has evolved into form-fitting clothing and solid colors, avoiding excessive contrast and embracing a monochromatic look.

    “And now at age 41, it's my time for solid colors," he said. "There's an 85% chance I'm going to be wearing all white and the other 15% is going to be all black. I've come full circle.

    “It's been a fun journey when it comes to dressing and fashion and how we can keep the fun of it while still expressing myself.”

    From left to right, Camilo Villegas at the 2007 Masters Tournament, 2008 PGA Championship and 2008 Open Championship. (Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas in the final round of the Ford Championship in Doral, Florida. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

    From left to right, Camilo Villegas at the 2009 PGA Championship, 2008 Open Championship and 2010 World Golf Championships-CA Championship. (Getty Images)

    Villegas’ strongest fashion take? Joggers.

    "It has to be with the right kind of shoe and no-show socks," he stated. "It's not a bad look. You gotta have some Jordans on and no-show socks.”

    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.

