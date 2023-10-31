PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Here's what your favorite PGA TOUR pro wore for Halloween

1 Min Read

Style Insider

Here's what your favorite PGA TOUR pro wore for Halloween
    Written by Stephanie Royer

    Spooky season is here — and we're not referring to all the movement in the FedExCup Fall standings. Amidst the October craze, PGA TOUR pros and their families took to costume to put on their best faces for some Halloween trick-or-treating.

    The Finau family went above and beyond as the gang of Power Rangers, decked out in reds, blues, greens and yellows. Four-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas was an unfortunate victim of identity theft, as his son dressed up as Spider-Man -- an ode to his unconventional method of reading greens.

    Callum Tarren opted for a more traditional Halloween theme — "The Wizard of Oz" — dressing as the tin man, while his wife Ashleigh McKenna embodied Glinda the Good Witch and their daughter a miniature version of Dorothy.

    ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winner Collin Morikawa's dog, famous in his own right for his appearance on Netflix's "Full Swing," won hearts as a hard-working mailman. Canadian Adam Hadwin and his family did justice to the lovable ensemble of characters from "Monsters, Inc."

    Scroll below for the good, the bad and the scary.


    Tony Finau's family dressed as the Power Rangers. (Layna Finau/Instagram)

    Collin Morikawa's dog on Halloween. (Collin Morikawa/Instagram)

    Camilo Villegas and his son on Halloween. (Camilo Villegas/Instagram)

    The Tarrens dressed for Halloween. (Callum Tarren/Instagram)

    On the left, the Hadwins take on "Monsters, Inc." (Jessica Hadwin/Instagram) On the right, Max and Lacey with their son on Halloween. (Max Homa/Instagram)

    Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played on her college golf team and is currently on a meaningful journey to travel to every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.

