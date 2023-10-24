Key probabilities for players on the bubble during FedExCup Fall

Detry was one of the stars of last fall, picking up four top-15 finishes in five starts. To keep his 51-60 spot, he’s going to need another similar strong run of form, as he currently teeters on the final spot for Pebble Beach and Genesis qualification. The next two stops on the schedule should help: In the last two years at the World Wide Technology Championship and Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Detry has finished in the top 25 in all four starts, posting a combined score to par of 52 under.