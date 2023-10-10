Check out five Korn Ferry Tour grads who could soon contend on the PGA TOUR

Next year will be the third time that 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles has membership on the PGA TOUR. The 33-year-old was exceptional in just about every facet of his game this year: second on Tour in Greens in Regulation, tied for fourth in Scrambling and eighth in Fairways Hit. He also ranked 25th in Putts per Green in Regulation, his best finish in that metric in six years. The Korn Ferry Tour’s average bounce-back rate (the frequency at which a player makes birdie or eagle immediately following a bogey) was 22.1% in 2023. Kohles’ rate was 30.1%, third-best of anyone on the Tour.