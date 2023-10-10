Check out five Korn Ferry Tour grads who could soon contend on the PGA TOUR
Written by Justin Ray @JustinRayGolf
The gap between elite play on the Korn Ferry Tour and success on the PGA TOUR seemingly shrinks with every passing season.
In the summer of 2019, Scottie Scheffler won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour. Less than two-and-a-half years later, he was a major champion and the No. 1 player in the world. Sungjae Im led the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2018 season-long standings – and has made it all the way to East Lake each of the five years since. Taylor Montgomery won last season’s Korn Ferry Tour scoring average title and turned that into four top-10 finishes and more than $2.6M in official earnings on the PGA TOUR in 2022-23.
The seam-popping talent that permeates Korn Ferry Tour leaderboards spills into action on the PGA TOUR every season. That won’t change in 2024, either, with several newcomers and familiar faces earning TOUR cards for the upcoming campaign. The top 30 players on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, finalized after last week’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, have earned 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
It would be no surprise to see any of the following names become PGA TOUR winners in the year ahead.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart: Poised to follow in Ludvig Åberg's footsteps?
For all the history Ludvig Åberg has made over the last few months – namely, becoming the first player to compete in a Ryder Cup before making his major championship debut – there was a point earlier in the summer where the former Texas Tech Red Raider arguably wasn’t even the hottest PGA TOUR University player of his graduating class.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart – a three-time Big Ten Player of the Year for Illinois – won his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, just 12 days after his final round for the Fighting Illini. The next week, he lost in a playoff at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open to Ricky Castillo, another PGA TOUR University classmate making his pro debut. In his first six starts on the Korn Ferry Tour, Dumont de Chassart posted a scoring average of 66.46, made birdie or eagle on 32% of his holes played and didn’t finish outside the top 10. Dumont de Chassart was the first player in a dozen years to finish in the top 10 in six consecutive starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart gets up-and-down to win playoff at the BMW Charity Pro-Am
The superlatives about his game don’t stop there. Dumont de Chassart finished the season making bogey or worse on just 10.42% of all holes played, the lowest rate by a qualified Korn Ferry Tour player since Chris Perry in 1994 (10.32%). The Belgian ranked second on the Korn Ferry Tour in putts per green in regulation, fourth in the all-around ranking and sixth in ball striking. It shouldn’t take long for Dumont de Chassart to become a fixture on PGA TOUR leaderboards in 2024.
Ben Kohles: Third time could be the charm
Next year will be the third time that 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List leader Ben Kohles has membership on the PGA TOUR. The 33-year-old was exceptional in just about every facet of his game this year: second on Tour in Greens in Regulation, tied for fourth in Scrambling and eighth in Fairways Hit. He also ranked 25th in Putts per Green in Regulation, his best finish in that metric in six years. The Korn Ferry Tour’s average bounce-back rate (the frequency at which a player makes birdie or eagle immediately following a bogey) was 22.1% in 2023. Kohles’ rate was 30.1%, third-best of anyone on the Tour.
Ben Kohles' hot putter leads to eagle at Albertsons Boise Open
By virtue of leading the Points List, Kohles not only is fully exempt for the 2024 PGA TOUR season but has also earned exemptions into next year’s PLAYERS Championship and U.S. Open.
Jake Knapp: Big driving, excellent short game set up winning combo
A 29-year-old UCLA product, Jake Knapp has scaled the mountain of professional golf to earn his place on the PGA TOUR in 2024. After three-and-a-half seasons with the Bruins, Knapp played on PGA TOUR Canada for five seasons, twice earning his way onto the Korn Ferry Tour. That culminated in 10 top-10 finishes this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, tied with Alejandro Tosti for most of any player.
Jake Knapp makes birdie on No. 9 at RBC Canadian
Knapp can absolutely launch it off the tee: His 324.4-yard driving distance average ranked second on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, narrowly trailing Chris Gotterup. That isn’t all he’s proficient at, though, with an excellent short game (second in Scrambling in 2023) and putting stroke (fourth in Putts per Green in Regulation). Knapp finished this season seventh in the all-around ranking, a significant improvement from No. 112 in his previous full Korn Ferry Tour campaign.
Norman Xiong: Bounce-back rate, par-5 prowess propels former Duck
In 2018, Norman Xiong was the talk of the college golf world. The Oregon Duck won six times in just a season-and-a-half, earning the 2018 Haskins and Jack Nicklaus Awards as the top player in men’s collegiate golf. That incredibly high ceiling revealed itself again as Xiong climbed back from the pro golf abyss – in a span of less than 500 days, the 24-year-old went from not having status on any PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit to two-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and a member of the PGA TOUR.
Norman Xiong makes eagle at Korn Ferry Tour Champ
Norman’s power off the tee (314.2 yards on average this season) makes him a formidable force on par 5s. Xiong made birdie or eagle on 56.3% of par 5s he played in 2023, the fifth-highest rate on the Korn Ferry Tour. Like Knapp, he also showed a propensity for responding after a bogey, posting a bounce back rate of 27.9% (No. 10 on Tour).
Parker and Pierceson Coody: Latest sibling rivalry hints at prolific results ahead
For just the second time in history, fraternal twins will simultaneously hold PGA TOUR membership, with the Coody brothers earning the distinction in 2024. In 1981, Curtis and Allan Strange achieved it, as well: Allan would make 17 career starts on the PGA TOUR, while his brother would wind up with 17 TOUR wins.
Coody brothers get emotional call from grandparents after earning TOUR cards
The grandsons of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, the Coody duo may wind up with a more balanced array of shared success in their professional careers. Together, they helped lead the Texas Longhorns to the men’s NCAA team championship in 2022. Pierceson spent a week as the world’s No. 1-ranked amateur in 2021, but Parker actually posted more rounds of par or better their senior year in Austin.
Both players can send it with driver – Pierceson ranked fifth on the Korn Ferry Tour this season in driving distance, while Parker ranked 12th. Pierceson has picked up three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour in 33 career starts, but Parker outranked his brother in Ball Striking (fourth) and Scoring Average (eighth) over the course of the entire 2023 campaign. The latest sibling rivalry on TOUR promises to be a good one for years to come.