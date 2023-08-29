Check out the best stats from the pursuit of the 2022-23 FedExCup

Fighting a bad back at East Lake, Rory McIlroy saw his streak of 30 consecutive rounds of par or better on the PGA TOUR snapped in the third round of the TOUR Championship. He did, however, keep another impressive streak going: 10 consecutive top-10 finishes dating back to the PGA Championship in May. McIlroy is the first player to finish his PGA TOUR season with a streak of 10 or more top-10 finishes since Tom Kite did it back in 1981. McIlroy also is tracking to break the PGA TOUR single-season driving distance record, averaging 326.3 yards on measured tee shots in 2022-23. In a season where the TOUR average off the tee currently sits at 299.9 yards, McIlroy has managed to average 26.4 more with his driver.