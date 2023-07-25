Justin Thomas needs a late push to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs... the stats say it'll be close

Thomas is doing everything in his power to change his fortunes, adding this week’s 3M Open and the Wyndham Championship to his schedule. This is JT’s first career appearance at the 3M Open, and next week he’ll make his first start in Greensboro in seven years. For virtually his entire pro career, Thomas has been one of the most consistent iron players in the game, ranking in the top 10 in SG: Approach each of the last six seasons. That number has slipped from elite to merely above average this season (41st). The biggest issue statistically, though, is on the greens, where Thomas is losing more than a full stroke to the field per 72 holes.