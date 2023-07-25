Sleeper Picks: 3M Open

Austin Eckroat (-110 = Top 40) … The rookie has come on strong in the second half of the season. He’s not done yet at 65th in the FedExCup, but of those on the bubble or just outside who are bull-rushing for a Playoffs berth, his surge is projecting as the least likely to cease. Since a co-runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson, he’s 7-for-8 with four top 25s. He’s sharpened every facet of his game, which obviously helps explain the upswing, but it’s also correlated to his phenomenal career at Oklahoma State University. His promise not only is beginning to align with his pedigree, it’s also reflective of his growth and willingness to learn at the highest level. The bonus is that he’s not even a first-timer at the 3M Open. As a recently turned pro in 2021 (in the field via a sponsor exemption), he finished T16 in 2021 while riding a hot putter.