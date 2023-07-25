Sleeper Picks: 3M Open
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Aaron Rai (+200 = Top 20 and +170 = Top Brit and Irish) … At 58th in the FedExCup, the Englishman is poised to pile onto what’s been a better sophomore season with a PGA TOUR card, and his debut already was impressive after having reached the second leg of the 2022 Playoffs. With a return appearance all but a certainty, it’s encouraging that he’s planned for his first look at TPC Twin Cities and the test it presents, for his form of late no doubt has elevated his confidence at the best of times. Since the RBC Canadian Open, he’s 3-for-4 with a pair of top 10s. He’s sustained brilliance tee to green and he ranks T8 in par-4 scoring.
Austin Eckroat (-110 = Top 40) … The rookie has come on strong in the second half of the season. He’s not done yet at 65th in the FedExCup, but of those on the bubble or just outside who are bull-rushing for a Playoffs berth, his surge is projecting as the least likely to cease. Since a co-runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson, he’s 7-for-8 with four top 25s. He’s sharpened every facet of his game, which obviously helps explain the upswing, but it’s also correlated to his phenomenal career at Oklahoma State University. His promise not only is beginning to align with his pedigree, it’s also reflective of his growth and willingness to learn at the highest level. The bonus is that he’s not even a first-timer at the 3M Open. As a recently turned pro in 2021 (in the field via a sponsor exemption), he finished T16 in 2021 while riding a hot putter.
Brice Garnett (+300 = Top 40) … If you were wondering if Michael Block has a comp on the PGA TOUR, Garnett fits. Block’s wide-ranging proficiency tee-to-cup is devoid of length off the tee relative to the competition. It’s what he referenced specifically after his wild experience at the PGA Championship. Garnett’s skill set and consistency within it has been one of the most underrated among his peers, but, likewise, he almost always is the first one hitting approaches during competition. He’s also popped at times to pay off the “in any given week” consideration, which happens to include the 3M Open where he’s perfect in all four editions with two top 25s, posted no worse than a T31 (in 2022) and his scoring average in 16 rounds is 68.69. So, he’s perfect for this prop.
Chad Ramey (+188 = Top 40) … Without his victory as a PGA TOUR rookie at the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2022, it’s fair to wonder if he’d have retained his card. His slump extended for more than a year until he and his partner, Martin Trainer, cobbled together a T9 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans three months ago. Beginning with that reversal of form, Ramey has cashed eight times, three of which have been for a top 20 on his own ball. Not only has the guarantee of fully exempt status through 2024 allowed his commitment to his craft to bear fruit beyond a week that has defined his young career, but it’s positioned him to be a spoiler. He’s 111th in points, which is a coveted spot at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall for a fellow pro whose 2024 currently is undetermined.
MJ Daffue (+175 = Top 40 and +333 = Top South African) … It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. That timeless wisdom applies to his 11-point conclusion at the Barracuda Championship (for a T34), but it also is defining his foray with a PGA TOUR card. After the 34-year-old make some hay in the spring, he’s reignited for five straight paydays upon arrival for his second appearance at TPC Twin Cities (T51, 2021), two of which for a top 25 and all for a top 40.
