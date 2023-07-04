Sleeper Picks: John Deere Classic

Davis Thompson (+140 = Top 40) … Like his fellow rookie above, Thompson also has a runner-up finish this season. It happened at The American Express in January, but he hadn’t sustained inspiring form what with zero top 50s among six paydays in 13 stroke-play competitions until last week’s T24 in Detroit. He shed one stroke in every round until closing with a 5-under 67. While this prop is an automatic for a talent of his caliber, if I was allowed to bet on golf, I’d always reserve a fraction of a unit for him as an outright (for which he’s +10000 at BetMGM for the Deere). When I’m compiling the detail for Payouts and Points weekly, such as the latest in the series for the Rocket Mortgage Classic , there always are a few guys who present outlandish odds that defy their pedigree. Consider that he was +20000 to win the RMC at BetMGM. Anytime a former top-ranked amateur who scales to the PGA TOUR with just one season of grooming on the Korn Ferry Tour and still can generate such a healthy kickback, he needs to be included on your card. Keep the faith.