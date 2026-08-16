Signature Scroll: Scottie Scheffler stuns, Jordan Spieth sputters as FedExCup top 50 finalizes in Memphis

The truth is, Scheffler has spoiled us. The highs of his previous seasons colored his current one, and the heightened expectations kept us from appreciating what was in front of us. He hasn’t matched the level that earned him four straight Player of the Year awards. That’s inarguable. Against those lofty expectations, his 2026 season looks underwhelming. But against the rest of his competition, it’s still elite. When we have some distance between us and the 2026 PGA TOUR season, that will crystallize.