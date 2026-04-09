Signature Scroll: Is it about to be an all-time Masters?

It’s a simple idea that gets overlooked. Whether you putt well is largely dependent on where you’re putting from. The same goes for chipping. You’re likely not going to chip it well if you’ve left yourself short-sided in a bunker, or putt well if your ball is behind the pin on a green that slopes severely back to front. Your fate in those areas is decided off the tee and on approach. It’s particularly pivotal with the severe green complexes at Augusta National, and when it's firm like this, it shrinks the margins of which shots work out and which ones will make bogey a dream. It also increases the volatility. One example: The 13th hole has become a frequent layup since they moved the tee further back. But the conditions will allow players to hit it further down the chute, and goad players into going for the green.