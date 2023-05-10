Taylor Montgomery donates $75,000 to Our Military Kids through RSM Birdies Fore Love

“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like Our Military Kids through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”