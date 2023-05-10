Taylor Montgomery donates $75,000 to Our Military Kids through RSM Birdies Fore Love
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
2022-23 RSM Birdies Fore Love competition winner Taylor Montgomery donated $75,000 to Our Military Kids. (Getty Images)
For Kara Dallman, supporting military members and their families has been a life-long passion and commitment.
Dallman, a retired Navy veteran herself, has extensive experience working in the military service organization sector. Her various roles have included operations, fundraising, and executive leadership. Since June of 2020, she has served as Executive Director of Our Military Kids.
Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, Reserve, or post-9/11 combat-injured service members by offering extracurricular activity grants that build the child's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community. Since its founding in 2004, Our Military Kids has provided grants to over 81,000 military children and teens totaling $31 million. Grant recipient families are from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and multiple U.S. territories.
Recently, PGA TOUR player Taylor Montgomery had the opportunity to donate $75,000 to Our Military Kids, thanks to winning the RSM Birdies Fore Love competition for the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.
“My grandfather was a decorated soldier who fought in Vietnam, so the military has a special place in my heart,” said Montgomery.
“Our Military Kids offers the opportunity for military children and teens to maintain a sense of normalcy and have positive childhood experiences to promote their overall well-being during an especially challenging time,” said Dallman. “We are humbled to receive this incredible donation from RSM Birdies Fore Love. Taylor Montgomery’s generous support will empower more than 250 military children and teens nationwide with extracurricular activity grants to pursue their passions in sports, fine and performing arts, camp, or STEM enrichment during their parent’s deployment or combat injury recovery.”
Through the RSM Birdies Fore Love on-course competition, the top three players who accumulate the most birdies (or better) during the PGA TOUR’s fall season tournaments are awarded with $300,000, $150,000, and $50,000 respectively for donations to the players’ choice of children, and/or family-focused charitable organizations.
“At RSM, stewardship and giving back is part of who we are,” said Andy Bosman, chief marketing officer with RSM US LLP. “Stewardship has been one of RSM’s core values since our firm was founded in 1926, and RSM Birdies Fore Love has been such an amazing way to continue that tradition of making a difference in our communities. We are thrilled to be able to support such deserving organizations like Our Military Kids through RSM Birdies Fore Love.”
On Tuesday at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Montgomery met and interacted with local family members who have been impacted through the Our Military Kids program.
Included in this group was Daniela Santos, who received an Our Military Kids extracurricular activity grant for piano lessons during the deployment of her father, Oscar, with the Army National Guard in 2017.
After her father sustained combat injuries, Daniela received additional scholarships for piano, martial arts, and driver’s education. Daniela’s three sisters, Isabella, Victoria, and Julia also received activity grants for various activities.
“The sacrifice our service members take to serve our country is incredible,” said Montgomery. “That sacrifice is also taken on by the children of military families. I am grateful for Our Military Kids and their mission to serve children of families whose parents have deployed or been injured in service to our country."
In addition to his donation to Our Military Kids, Montgomery also made donations to Tunnels to Towers, Shriners Hospitals for Children, the UNLV Foundation and Diamante First Tee Foundation.