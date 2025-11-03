Rookie Report: Quade Cummins aims to keep PGA TOUR card as Q-School season looms

During off-peak months, Cummins played other sports to stay in shape – he played soccer as an elementary schooler before progressing to football (where he played both center and kicker), and he played basketball up until his senior year of high school when he broke a finger while dunking. But his north star was golf. Although there weren’t TOUR pros from his hometown to emulate, he cultivated competitive experience by challenging members on the golf team at Weatherford’s Division II college, Southwestern Oklahoma State University. At first, Cummins would just watch the team practice, he remembers, before they eventually welcomed him to join for nine holes and eventually a qualifying round. He progressed to the University of Oklahoma, where he honed his game for six years – redshirting as a freshman and then taking advantage of a fifth competitive season per COVID-era rules. He finished No. 6 on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking in 2021, one spot shy of a Korn Ferry Tour card at the time, but he relished the professional experience on the Forme Tour (a COVID-era fill-in for PGA TOUR Americas), which gave way to that fateful week at Q-School in Albuquerque with a particularly important piece of jewelry on his mind. He steadily improved in his time on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing 70th on the season-long standings in 2022, then 59th, then 11th.