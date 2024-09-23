Power Rankings: Presidents Cup

While the Blue Course inherently forces cause for pause off the tee, if Captain Mike Weir’s strategy for the setup is to let the bluegrass rough grow, thus taking drivers out of the hands of the visitors, the psychology of attrition through ball-striking from similar distances on approach could emerge as a tactic by Sunday’s Singles. Given his position as the leader of the underdog of the battle royale, Weir will want to keep things close with 12 of the 30 points totaled by both teams up for grabs in the final session. In the interim, he will be navigating nine matches each of Foursomes and Four-ball across three days, all the while committing to a passion and a potion of merging 12 charges representing five countries all to pull on the rope at the same time.