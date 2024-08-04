Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama savor Paris Olympic podium moments

Matsuyama was in serious contention for Olympic gold throughout the week – he took the first-round lead with an 8-under 63, and he shared the 36-hole lead with Fleetwood and Schauffele – but he was slowed by a 2-over front nine in a third-round 71 that left him three strokes off the pace into the final day. The nine-time TOUR winner offered a spirited effort Sunday, playing his first 12 holes in 6 under to move back into contention for Olympic gold, but six straight closing pars kept him from challenging for the title. Still, it was enough to add to his home country’s medal count and make an indelible memory.