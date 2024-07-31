PGA TOUR chief agronomist talks Olympics, Le Golf National, ‘Buck Rogers’ technology

Paul Vermeulen: From an agronomy perspective it’s very much like the approach to any event on the PGA TOUR, and specifically, any new venue on the PGA TOUR – a lot of the early discussions revolve around just building a rapport with the individuals that you're going to be working with during the event, getting to know one another, getting to know what the guidelines for golf course maintenance are in that particular portion of the map because it's different all over. And then studying the weather patterns, studying the specific grass types that they are maintaining at that facility, and then being of service to the superintendent in every which way possible.