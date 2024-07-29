Golf’s return to the Games: The one vote that made all the difference

As our campaign continued, the Games themselves were never far from our mind, although we certainly were not trying to get ahead of ourselves. Looking back, perhaps the biggest obstacle of all during the process was completely out of our control. We simply didn’t know where the IOC would hold the Games should golf get into the 2016 Olympics. The four bid cities were Tokyo, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Chicago. We felt comfortable with three of the cities having numerous golf course options from which we could choose as potential host venues.