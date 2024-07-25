As golf in France prepares for its Olympic close-up, Thomas Levet, Jean van de Velde share insight into what French golfers can expect

“Matthieu Pavon obviously is a good surprise for France,” Levet said. “We knew he had the game to do something big, but then to do it that early in his career on the PGA TOUR is unbelievable. And I know Matthieu for a long time, we've been friends with the family forever. I saw him in his mom’s belly, so I know him. He was minus one year, basically. And so, for me to see him win. It's unbelievable.