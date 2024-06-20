KPMG Women’s PGA Championship provides one of last qualifying opportunity for Paris

Two of the tighter races for qualification involve Japan and Sweden. While Yuka Saso claimed her place at Le Golf National with her victory at the U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, Ayaka Furue and Nasa Hataoka are duking it out for the second qualifying spot for Japan. The pair are separated by one position in the Rolex Rankings, and a good finish for either player would qualify them to compete in Paris, something that Furue has yet to do in her young career and that Hataoka has only done once, teeing it up in her first Games in Tokyo in 2021.