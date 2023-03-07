Netflix announces second season of ‘Full Swing’
Popular docuseries will chronicle new group of PGA TOUR pros in 2023
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
There will be a Season 2 of the popular “Full Swing” docuseries, Netflix announced Tuesday.
The streaming and content company had already begun gathering content on a new crop of PGA TOUR players at the WM Phoenix Open, and now it’s official: Another season will give viewers more unprecedented access throughout the 2023 PGA TOUR season
Netflix also renewed its tennis docuseries, “Break Point.”
“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you've never seen before, and we're excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”
“Full Swing” premiered Feb. 15 and landed on Netflix’s weekly global Top 10 English TV list. The series will continue to be executive produced by Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen of Vox Media Studios; and Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films.
The second season will feature the same behind-the-scenes access but with a new cast of featured golfers.
The first season followed 23-time PGA TOUR winner and three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy; Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas; Brooks Koepka; then-rookie Sahith Theegala; Matt Fitzpatrick; Tony Finau; journeyman Joel Dahmen; Collin Morikawa; and others. Viewers got a front-row seat, of sorts, in courtesy cars and on private jets, and got a rare peek inside the multi-million-dollar homes.
“They were everywhere,” Finau, a two-time winner last season, said of the crew. “On off-weeks they were home with me. I felt like they did a lot of filming. I knew when I said yes that that was a possibility. I told my wife. She was all-in; she didn’t mind it.
“It got to a point where it felt like they were just a fly on the wall,” he added.
Season 2 figures to capitalize on what made the launch of the docuseries so relatable, capturing not just the victories but also the heart-wrenching close calls, like Theegala narrowly missing the playoff at last year’s WM Phoenix Open and melting into the arms of his parents.
Video of players as kids and an evocative score made the first season an emotional watch. Dahmen and his caddie Geno Bonnalie were the surprise hit of the first season, their lifelong friendship and unusual working relationship featured in Episode 4.
Access to players’ family members, friends, and others also elevated the content. Thomas came from seven shots behind to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, and with Netflix having interviewed his father, Mike, a PGA of America professional, the moment was a huge win for “Full Swing.”
Another victory was its content capture with Fitzpatrick, who was the story of the week going into the U.S. Open at The Country Club – and won.
These victories led to a larger victory for viewers, a much-deserved second season.