The Five: Names to know battling for PGA Tour cards at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

He was hovering inside the top 40 on the Points List when a missed cut at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS sparked a turnaround. He followed it with a T16 at The Blue Championship and a T5 at the Evans Scholars Invitational. A month later, he went T2 at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and T4 at the AdventHealth Championship in back-to-back starts.