The Five: 2025 New Year’s resolutions for top TOUR players

Morikawa was thrown right into the fire with an early chance to avenge this trend at The Sentry last week. He shot 67 on Sunday, more than a shot and a half better than the final-round scoring average (68.675). It was a statistical improvement, and Morikawa hung in well, but he never truly threatened Matsuyama for more than a hole or two on the back nine after early stumbles. Morikawa missed putts of 6 feet for birdie on the fifth, 6 feet for par on the sixth and 12 feet for birdie on the ninth as Matsuyama led by four shots to begin the back nine. Morikawa began the day in second and finished in second.