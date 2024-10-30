The Five: Players with highest stakes in FedExCup Fall’s closing stretch

The top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings, finalized after The RSM Classic in late November, will earn fully exempt status on the 2025 PGA TOUR. (The top 50 on the FedExCup, finalized after the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August, are fully exempt and qualify for all 2025 Signature Events.) With a mix of up-and-comers and veteran pros riding the bubble into November, the career implications are varied: Some might be on the verge of easing back into a new life chapter, while others eye a spark that could kick-start a run to stardom. Case in point, Ludvig Åberg, who won The RSM Classic last fall and now stands No. 5 on the Official World Golf Ranking.