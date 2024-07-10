The Five: Top DP World Tour grads succeeding on the PGA TOUR

"It's just basic stuff to be honest with you that you take for granted back home in Europe. It's just simple things. Sitting in player dining, you do it in Europe and you've got all the Scottish boys, you've got all the British boys. A lot of the European guys, if you're sitting on you're own, they will come and join you," MacIntyre said. "Out here, because you don't know many folk, you don't know them in that same kind of depth, they don't come to sit with you. It does become a lonely place at the golf side of it."