The Five: Players who could win their first major at U.S. Open

Hovland finished third at Valhalla – his sixth top-20 in the last seven majors, and fourth top-10 – and T15 at last week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. The short game will be especially important this week, and it is Mayo who transformed that aspect of Hovland’s game. Pinehurst’s short grass also allows players to lean on their putter from off the greens – a strategy Martin Kaymer relied on heavily when he won here 10 years ago – and Hovland said that may be his club of choice when he misses a green.