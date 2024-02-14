The Five: Signature storylines at The Genesis Invitational

Åberg is the only golfer projected to stay within the Aon Next 10, while the other nine players are on the outside looking in. Can any of the nine charge to get back into the projected standings? Or could The Genesis Invitational be their last Signature Event for the foreseeable future? The players will have several more weeks to play their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the next Signature Event on the schedule. The Aon Next 10 standings won’t finalize until after the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. But with increased FedExCup points available at Riviera this week, and many of their Aon Next 10 competitors not in the field this week, it’s a prime opportunity to improve positioning now.