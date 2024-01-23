The Five: Stories you missed amid wild first three weeks

Thomas’ 2023 didn’t turn out as envisioned. He missed the cut at three of four majors – finishing near the bottom at the U.S. Open and Open Championship – and failed to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. Last month, Thomas revealed his nine 2023 season goals on Instagram, and he failed to reach eight of them – the only green checkmark was for making the Ryder Cup team, which required a captain’s pick. Among the goals: top-10 in over half his events (four in 21 starts), no missed cuts (he missed six) and reach world No. 1 (he fell from eighth to 26th).