Remembering Annika Sorenstam’s history-making performance at Colonial Country Club

This diary entry is getting a little long, but before I close, I also have to tell you that someone else this week conducted themselves with the utmost class: Annika's caddie Terry McNamara. I'm a big fan of Terry's anyway, but let me say that there are not a lot of people who could have handled the job he did this week. Terry never looks for any recognition, and believe me, there were a ton of national television outlets that would have died to interview him. He just shows up and does his job as a member of Team Annika. He is invested 100 percent in her success. I know he was disappointed to miss the cut, not for the money or the recognition, but because he wants his boss to achieve her goals. Terry is a credit to his profession.