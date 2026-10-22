Casey Jarvis leads in South Korea and still has sights set on Race to Dubai title

Jarvis, a two-time winner this season, is in fourth place in the year-long Race to Dubai standings. Yet a good week will set him up for a shot at the title — against Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — heading into the final two events of the season, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Additionally, Jarvis is third in the PGA Tour eligibility rankings, whereby the leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on the season ending's DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings will earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.