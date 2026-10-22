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R1
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

T1

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T1

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T1

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T1

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T4

Jonathan Byrd
USA
J. Byrd
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

USA
J. Byrd
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T4

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T7

Brice Garnett
USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T7

USA
B. Garnett
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T7

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T7

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T7

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T7

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T7

Zac Blair
USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T7

USA
Z. Blair
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T7

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T7

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T12

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T12

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T12

Davis Chatfield
USA
D. Chatfield
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T12

USA
D. Chatfield
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T12

Hayden Springer
USA
H. Springer
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T12

USA
H. Springer
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T12

Kihei Akina
USA
K. Akina
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T12

USA
K. Akina
Tot
-5
Thru
F
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4H AGO

Casey Jarvis leads in South Korea and still has sights set on Race to Dubai title

1 Min Read

Latest

Casey Jarvis hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

Casey Jarvis hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open

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Written by Associated Press

CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Casey Jarvis could yet ensure the fight for the Race to Dubai title on the DP World Tour is between four golfers.

The South African shot 6-under 65 and led the Genesis Championship in South Korea by one stroke after the first round on Thursday.

Sanghun Shin, one of four South Koreans in the top 19, was in second place.

Jarvis, a two-time winner this season, is in fourth place in the year-long Race to Dubai standings. Yet a good week will set him up for a shot at the title — against Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — heading into the final two events of the season, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Additionally, Jarvis is third in the PGA Tour eligibility rankings, whereby the leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on the season ending's DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings will earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.

Chacarra, the Spaniard who won in India last week, is the only player among the top three to be competing this week and he shot 72 on Thursday to be tied for 53rd.

Jarvis has already won two tournaments this season, the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa and Investec South African Open Championship back to back in late February. He was second at the Joburg Open the following week.

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R1
In Progress

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

T1

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8
Thru
F

-8

T1

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-8
Thru
F

T1

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T1

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

-8

T1

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-8
Thru
F*

T4

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T4

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T4

Jonathan Byrd
USA
J. Byrd
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T4

USA
J. Byrd
Tot
-7
Thru
F
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