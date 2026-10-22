Casey Jarvis leads in South Korea and still has sights set on Race to Dubai title
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Casey Jarvis hits tee shot to 12 feet, sets up birdie on No. 13 at 3M Open
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CHEONAN, South Korea (AP) — Casey Jarvis could yet ensure the fight for the Race to Dubai title on the DP World Tour is between four golfers.
The South African shot 6-under 65 and led the Genesis Championship in South Korea by one stroke after the first round on Thursday.
Sanghun Shin, one of four South Koreans in the top 19, was in second place.
Jarvis, a two-time winner this season, is in fourth place in the year-long Race to Dubai standings. Yet a good week will set him up for a shot at the title — against Eugenio Chacarra, Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy — heading into the final two events of the season, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Additionally, Jarvis is third in the PGA Tour eligibility rankings, whereby the leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on the season ending's DP World Tour Race to Dubai Rankings will earn PGA Tour cards for the following season.
Chacarra, the Spaniard who won in India last week, is the only player among the top three to be competing this week and he shot 72 on Thursday to be tied for 53rd.
Jarvis has already won two tournaments this season, the Magical Kenya Open presented by absa and Investec South African Open Championship back to back in late February. He was second at the Joburg Open the following week.