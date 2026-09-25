Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one with Ryan Gerard, Michael Kim in contention at FedEx Open de France
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PARIS (AP) — Ryan Gerard might have been representing the United States in the Presidents Cup this week.
Instead, he’s in contention at a big DP World Tour event for the second week running after shooting a 6-under 65 on Friday to be three shots off the lead at the halfway point of the FedEx Open de France.
Matt Fitzpatrick, the world No. 4, shot 64 and holds the second-round lead on 13-under 129 at Le Golf National outside Paris, where the Ryder Cup was staged in 2018.
Jeff Winther was a shot back after also shooting 64, while defending champion Michael Kim of the United States — the first-round leader — bogeyed the last hole for a 68 that dropped him into third place at 11 under.
Then, in a share of fourth place, was the No. 23-ranked Gerard, who wasn’t picked by U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker in his 12-man roster for the Presidents Cup taking place at Medinah despite a third-place finish at the Tour Championship last month. That came after he contended briefly at The Open Championship.
Even last week, Gerard led by two shots after 36 holes at the BMW PGA Championship — the DP World Tour's flagship event — before finishing tied for 27th.