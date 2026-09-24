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17H AGO

Defending champion Michael Kim holds two-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick, host of others after Round 1 of FedEx Open de France

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Michael Kim's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

Michael Kim's 116-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 1 at FedEx St. Jude

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Written by Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — American golfer Michael Kim began his FedEx Open de France title defense Thursday with a bogey-free, 8-under 63 to lead by two shots.

Kim, who last year became the first American to win the tournament in 53 years for his maiden DP World Tour win, did not let a change of course put him off as he made eight birdies.

Last year’s French Open was played at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche west of Paris while the current course, Le Golf National in Guyancourt, underwent renovations.

Seven golfers – Australia’s Jason Scrivener, Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, Italy’s Matteo Manassero and Gregorio De Leo and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick and Sam Bairstow – were two shots behind Kim after shooting 65s.

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