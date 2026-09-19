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R3
Official

Biltmore Championship AshevilleRight Arrow

1

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-20
Thru
F

T3

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T3

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T5

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T5

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T5

Max Greyserman
USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T5

USA
M. Greyserman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

T7

Haotong Li
CHN
H. Li
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

-15

T7

CHN
H. Li
Tot
-15
Thru
F*

T7

Jackson Koivun
USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T7

USA
J. Koivun
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T7

Marco Penge
ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T7

ENG
M. Penge
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T7

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-15
Thru
F

-15

T7

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-15
Thru
F

T11

Johnny Keefer
USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

-14

T11

USA
J. Keefer
Tot
-14
Thru
F*

T11

Mackenzie Hughes
CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T11

CAN
M. Hughes
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T11

John VanDerLaan
USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T11

USA
J. VanDerLaan
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T11

Zecheng Dou
CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T11

CHN
Z. Dou
Tot
-14
Thru
F

T11

Ben James
USA
B. James
Tot
-14
Thru
F

-14

T11

USA
B. James
Tot
-14
Thru
F
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7H AGO

Rory McIlroy eagles way into mix ahead of final round at BMW PGA Championship

2 Min Read

Latest

Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes eagle at TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy reaches par-5 No. 6 in two, makes eagle at TOUR Championship

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Written by Associated Press

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) – Rory McIlroy hit a 4-iron from 230 yards to inside 2 feet and holed the eagle putt to cap off a 3-under 69 on Saturday and move into contention to win the BMW PGA Championship for the second time.

The No. 2-ranked McIlroy's birdie-eagle finish on the back-to-back closing par 5s at Wentworth Golf Club left him on 11-under 205 after the third round, just two strokes off the lead at 13 under held by Manuel Elvira and Filippo Celli on a crowded leaderboard.

There are 15 players within three shots of the lead – but one name stands out.

“I feel like I’ve given myself a real opportunity tomorrow,” said McIlroy, who won the DP World Tour's flagship event in 2014 – in the same summer he captured two major titles, The Open Championship and the PGA Championship.

On a day when second-round leader Ryan Gerard went backward with a 3-over 75, many others took a big step forward – even if the top of the leaderboard doesn't contain too many household names.

Neither Celli (69) nor Elvira (68) have won a title on the DP World Tour, while two of the three players tied for third place a shot back – Johannes Veerman (64) and Alejandro Del Rey (64) – are ranked Nos. 357 and 236 in the world, respectively. The other player on 12 under is J.J. Spaun, the 2025 U.S. Open winner, who shot 68 on Saturday.

McIlroy is in a five-man group in a tie for sixth place that also includes Adam Scott (71) and Joaquin Niemann (67).

“It’s going to be an interesting day,” McIlroy said, looking ahead to the final round. “There’s a lot of people around the lead. I think the conditions the last couple of days, that’s the reason it hasn’t let anyone get away from the pack just because it has played so tricky and difficult.”

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R3
Official

Biltmore Championship Asheville

1

Neal Shipley
USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

USA
N. Shipley
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

2

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-20
Thru
F

T3

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T3

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T3

Ricky Castillo
USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

-17

T3

USA
R. Castillo
Tot
-17
Thru
F

T5

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-16
Thru
F

-16

T5

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-16
Thru
F
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