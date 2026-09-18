Ryan Gerard surges to two-stroke lead at BMW PGA Championship, Tommy Fleetwood among notables to miss cut
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Ryan Gerard sinks a 31-foot eagle putt on No. 1 at Cadillac
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VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Ryan Gerard finished eagle-birdie to shoot a 7-under 65 on Friday and take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the BMW PGA Championship, which will not feature Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood or Jon Rahm over the weekend.
The No. 21-ranked Gerard moved to 12 under for the week at the flagship event on the DP World Tour, showing the kind of form that would serve the U.S. Team well at the upcoming Presidents Cup in Chicago.
The issue for the Americans is that Gerard, who was third at the Tour Championship last month, wasn't picked by U.S. Team Captain Brandt Snedeker for the 12-man roster.
Gerard was bogey-free Friday — having dropped just one shot all week — and produced a big finish on the back-to-back closing par 5s at Wentworth after making birdies at Nos. 12 and 13. He rolled in a 20-foot putt for eagle at No. 17 and then reached the green in two at No. 18 before two-putting for birdie.
Adam Scott (67) and Filippo Celli (66) were among the morning starters and set the clubhouse target at 10 under that only Gerard surpassed. PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai (69) and Manuel Elvira (66) were tied for fourth place a further shot back.
At the other end of the scoring — in last place of the 138 players to complete 36 holes — was Rahm, whose 78-77 left him at 11 over par, 23 shots behind Gerard in what might rank as the worst of the Spaniard's 228 tournaments as a professional.
Rahm’s 6-over 78 in the first round on Thursday was his highest score in a non-major championship since a 78 in the opening round of the Andalucía Masters in 2021. A day later, he hit his first shot — a drive at No. 9 — into a bunker and made five bogeys and a double on the way to his 77.
The two-time major champion, who finished tied for 23rd at the Amgen Irish Open on Sunday, is one of the biggest stars in LIV Golf, the breakaway circuit that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week with debts of more than $500 million. Rahm was among the leading four creditors listed in the filing.
No. 8-ranked Fleetwood also missed the cut after shooting 74 following an opening 73.
Reed, the leader of the Race to Dubai ranking ahead of Rory McIlroy, won't be around at the weekend for another reason.
The American was forced to retire with an apparent hand injury midway through the second round. He was 9 over for his round — and 5 over for the tournament — when he chose to stop playing and was seen being driven away from the 10th tee after hitting his drive.
Reed appeared to be flexing his left hand.
He had two sevens on his card in his second round — a triple bogey on the par-4 first hole and a double bogey on the par-5 fourth — as well as another double on No. 8.
McIlroy shot 67 and was in a five-way share of sixth place at 8 under. Also in that group were The Open champion Ryan Fox (68) and former U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun (66).