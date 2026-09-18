‘He’s touched so many’: PGA Tour winner Ken Duke celebrates longtime coach, friend Bob Toski for 100th birthday

Toski’s ability to inspire self-belief has not been the fruit of using trendy teaching methods and fancy training aids but rather of simply equipping others with what they need to know. He treats pros like pros, Duke said, in that Toski expects them to be able to answer certain questions about the game and their individual games, in particular. But for every question a student does not have an answer for, Toski is there to provide one and convey it to be understood.