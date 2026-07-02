A round for the aged? Even at 50, Zach Johnson in the 60s at TPC Deere Run is no surprise

Johnson’s connection to the event located just more than hour east of his hometown goes miles beyond his incomparable success at TPC Deere Run. He has served as a player ambassador for the tournament since getting two starts via exemptions when he had no status in 2002 and 2003, and has been a player representative on the John Deere Classic Board of Directors nearly as long. A sponsorship tie to Deere & Company and a deep and abiding respect for how the Quad-Cities-based company conducts its business, cements the connection.