A round for the aged? Even at 50, Zach Johnson in the 60s at TPC Deere Run is no surprise
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Zach Johnson's Round 1 highlights from John Deere
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SILVIS, Ill. — Zach Johnson shooting in the 60s at the John Deere Classic never should come as a surprise.
In his first 23 John Deere appearances, the hometown hero raised in nearby Cedar Rapids, Iowa, played TPC Deere Run in a composite 240 strokes under par, posted seven top-five finishes — including a win in 2012 — and had a run of 29 straight rounds of 69 or better from 2009 through 2016.
Yet, if not a round for ages, Johnson’s opening round 7-under 64 Thursday at TPC Deere Run certainly was one for the aged.
How’s this for a bit of kismet?
Making just his second PGA TOUR start since taking the PGA TOUR Champions mulligan following his 50th birthday in February, Johnson eagled TPC Deere Run’s 17th with a 45-foot, 9-inch bomb. Then, he cashed in his sixth birdie of the day after “pull-jabbing” a 194-yard shot to within 11 feet of an 18th-hole pin parked maybe 6 yards to the right of the left-side pond for his sixth TPC Deere Run 64.
Zach Johnson holes 46-foot shot for eagle on No. 17 at John Deere
Given temperatures in the upper-90s, with humidity oppressive even for a Midwest July, and while playing into a stiff afternoon breeze, Johnson himself expressed some surprise at a score that left him a shot back of the lead held by Lucas Glover and Zac Blair.
“My expectation looking at the forecast was left foot, right foot, stay cool, and let's see if we can get better this week for next week,” said Johnson, who earlier in the week jokingly suggested he’d requested the cart like those made available on the senior circuit.
His chariot will have to wait until next week’s Kaulig Companies Championship, a major on the PGA TOUR Champions. With two wins and top-eight finishes in as many starts against the over-50 set, Johnson will be considered a favorite in that event in Akron, Ohio, just as he would have been at this week’s U.S. Senior Open down the road in Columbus.
Yet, Johnson never considered not missing that senior major in favor of playing the John Deere, which he long ago labeled his “fifth” PGA TOUR major.
Johnson’s connection to the event located just more than hour east of his hometown goes miles beyond his incomparable success at TPC Deere Run. He has served as a player ambassador for the tournament since getting two starts via exemptions when he had no status in 2002 and 2003, and has been a player representative on the John Deere Classic Board of Directors nearly as long. A sponsorship tie to Deere & Company and a deep and abiding respect for how the Quad-Cities-based company conducts its business, cements the connection.
Zach Johnson's 194-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at John Deere
“We partner off the golf course, and it’s special,” he said of his relationship with Deere, the second-longest-serving title sponsor on the PGA TOUR. “The way they serve the community, the way they want to be the stewards of what they have, I am honored to have a small part, working for them.”
Too, he said, the fans who cheer his every shot across the ups and downs of TPC Deere Run represent the Midwest values that formed him.
“The outcome of my week from a golf standpoint is almost irrelevant. I don't know if it's everything's icing on the cake, but you could maybe say it's kind of that way, as well,” he said.
“I have a lot of affinity, a lot of affection for this event, and it really starts and ends with the people. I just love being here, you know, and I'm comfortable obviously, so my scorecard — I know that's an ingredient this week — but it's not everything. I can't stress that enough.”
Still, that scorecard?
Johnson led Thursday’s field in scrambling and sand saves, finished the day T# in Stroked Gained: Total and third in SG: Around the Green. He hit 15 of 18 greens, despite driving the ball well behind the field. He was T34 in SG: Putting, with several near-misses offset by the bomb at 17.
“I think Rickie threw up his mouth a little bit on that one,” he said jokingly of much-younger playing partner Rickie Fowler.
Zach Johnson's 167-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 5 at John Deere
Johnson made it clear his focus going forward will be contending for the Schwab Cup on the senior circuit, where he ranks second to Stewart Cink. He’s foregoing a chance to play in The Open Championship, which he won in 2015, to better accommodate that push. And if he plays on the PGA TOUR again, it likely won’t be until The RSM Classic in his adopted hometown of Sea Island, Georgia.
“I'm a full-time participant on the Champions Tour,” he said without equivocation. “Had I earned my PGA TOUR card last year, with a top 100, I'd have had a different conversation.”
Of course, should he win here on Sunday — not an unthinkable possibility given his track record — the conversation could change.
“Again, it's just one day, but I feel comfortable,” he said of Thursday’s performance. “I feel comfortable with the process with which we're doing about each hole and each shot. You know, excited for tomorrow.”
As for playing the John Deere next year and beyond? He’s decidedly open to that conversation.
Heck, he could be shooting in the 60s here in his 60s.