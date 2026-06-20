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Rory McIlroy fades at U.S. Open with five bogeys late after three-hole run of birdies

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Rory McIlroy drains 42-foot birdie in Round 2 of U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy drains 42-foot birdie in Round 2 of U.S. Open

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Written by Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — When Rory McIlroy knocked in a 66-footer during a run of three straight birdies Saturday, he looked set for a big move at the U.S. Open.

The magic was quickly gone. And once his miserable back nine was over, McIlroy was, too.

The Masters champion made five bogeys and shot 40 on the back, finishing with a 3-over 73 that severely damaged, if not entirely ended, his chances of winning.

It was a stunning collapse after his birdies on Nos. 5-7 – the first time he made three in a row in a U.S. Open since the first round of his victory in 2011 – sparked him to a front-side 33 that had him in the top 10 at one point.

McIlroy quickly left Shinnecock Hills after his round, making his way through a crowd of fans to his car.

He felt he was still in the tournament even after making three straight bogeys in his second round Friday, believing he could make a move if he avoided those kinds of errors.

“Just try to limit the mistakes a little bit over the weekend, and feel like I’m playing well enough to pick off a few birdies here and there,” he said.

There were way too many mistakes and way too few birdies Saturday.

McIlroy opened the tournament with a 69, but in the two rounds since has struggled badly to figure out Shinnecock's second nine, and the mess Saturday started from a perfect position.

He was in the 10th fairway, just 49 yards from the hole, when his second shot bounced on the green but rolled well off it. It was the second straight day he botched No. 10 from within 100 yards in the fairway.

McIlroy added another bogey at No. 12. He had bogeyed Nos. 10-12 on Friday, but was able to get that round back on track with birdies on the next two holes.

Not Saturday. He bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15, then added a final one on No. 18.

That left him at 3 over for the tournament.

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R3
In Progress

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-8
Thru
17

-8

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-8
Thru
17

T2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-1
Thru
F

-1

T2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-1
Thru
F

T2

Sahith Theegala
USA
S. Theegala
Tot
-1
Thru
F

-1

T2

USA
S. Theegala
Tot
-1
Thru
F

T2

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
Thru
F

-1

T2

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
Thru
F

T2

Sam Stevens
USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-1
Thru
F

-1

T2

USA
S. Stevens
Tot
-1
Thru
F

T6

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
F

E

T6

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
E
Thru
F
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