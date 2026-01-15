Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Round 2

Defending Sony Open champion Nick Taylor is tied for the lead with Kevin Roy after posting an 8-under 62 in the first round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. PGA TOUR rookie John VanDerLaan is 7-under, one shot back of the lead, after bogeying two of his first three holes. VanDerLaan is tied for third with multiple-time PGA TOUR winners Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup.