Sony Open in Hawaii: How to watch, tee times, TV times, featured groups for Round 2
1 Min Read
Highlights | Round 1 | Sony Open
Written by Staff
The 2026 PGA TOUR season is underway at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where the first Full Field Event of the season teed off at Waialae Country Club.
Defending Sony Open champion Nick Taylor is tied for the lead with Kevin Roy after posting an 8-under 62 in the first round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. PGA TOUR rookie John VanDerLaan is 7-under, one shot back of the lead, after bogeying two of his first three holes. VanDerLaan is tied for third with multiple-time PGA TOUR winners Ben Griffin and Chris Gotterup.
Former Sony Open champion Russell Henley is tied for eighth after an opening-round 65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to watch (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday-Sunday: 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: noon-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:15-10 p.m.
- Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-10 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 12:43 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley (10th tee)
- 1:05 p.m.: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Si Woo Kim (10th tee)
- 5:13 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott (first tee)
- 5:24 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, Chris Gotterup (first tee)
Featured hole: No. 16 (par 4)