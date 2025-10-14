Bermuda Tourism Authority extends title sponsorship of Bermuda’s PGA TOUR event
3 Min Read
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and HAMILTON, Bermuda – The PGA TOUR and Bermuda Tourism Authority announced Tuesday a multi-year extension to title sponsor Bermuda’s PGA TOUR event.
The agreement was unveiled ahead of the seventh annual Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which returns to Port Royal Golf Course next month, Nov. 13-16, following a shift from its previous October schedule, as part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Fall. The event will be broadcast domestically on GOLF Channel, SiriusXM and distributed internationally via the TOUR’s World Feed.
“The PGA TOUR is honored to be a continued guest of Bermuda each year for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, both a critical component to our FedExCup schedule and a key economic driver for the local community,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR chief competitions officer. “We are eager to build on our relationship with Bermuda alongside the continued support of a fantastic partner in Bermuda Tourism Authority.”
In 2024, Rafael Campos earned his first career PGA TOUR victory in storybook fashion, winning by three strokes over Andrew Novak to retain full TOUR membership with just two starts left in the season. The then-36-year-old entered the week needing at least a runner-up finish in either of his final two starts of the year to keep his card, and ended up winning just days after his wife, Stephanie, gave birth to their first child.
Campos was emotional on the 18th green in the aftermath, calling it “the best week of his life.” He became the first Puerto Rican to win on the PGA TOUR in 45 years, after Chi Chi Rodriguez won his eighth and final TOUR event in 1979. The victory reverberated back home, where the people of Puerto Rico hosted a massive celebration in his honor later that year.
“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship,” said Erin Wright, acting CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “This event has showcased our island’s beauty and the challenging, camera-friendly design of Port Royal Golf Course to millions worldwide, cementing Bermuda’s place among the world’s top golf destinations. Equally important has been the local involvement on and off the course, the charitable giving that has touched so many lives, and the millions in economic impact that benefit our entire community. We look forward to building on this legacy in the years to come.”
In addition to its international profile, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship delivers significant benefits to Bermuda’s local community and economy. Each year, local golfers have the opportunity to compete among the best in the game through tournament exemptions and local qualifiers. Meanwhile, volunteer participation continues to grow, with more than 600 volunteers supporting each tournament in recent years. Local businesses and partners also play an integral role, highlighting Bermuda’s capacity to host world-class events while fostering community engagement. Hotels across the island reported higher occupancy during the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which continues to drive benefits for Bermudian businesses and charities. Vendor participation has nearly doubled since 2022, while total charitable donations have surpassed $5.3 million.
“The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is a cornerstone of Bermuda’s sporting calendar, with value that extends far beyond economic impact and global recognition,” said Minister Owen K. Darrell, minister of tourism and transport, culture and sport. “Over the past three years, Bermuda’s PGA TOUR legacy has shone through inspiring moments — from Brian Morris fulfilling his dream despite terminal cancer, to 15-year-old Oliver Betschart becoming the youngest player to compete in recent TOUR history, to MP Kim Swan receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. Events like this continue to inspire our community, create opportunities for local athletes and showcase Bermuda on the world stage.”
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship debuted in 2019 as the PGA TOUR’s first official event on the island. Held at the picturesque Port Royal Golf Course amidst a backdrop of turquoise waters and lush landscapes, the tournament generates more than $1 million in charitable impact each year, achieved through a variety of initiatives including the Butterfield Bermuda Championship Birdies for Charity, the BF&M Volunteer Programme, the Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship and the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship.