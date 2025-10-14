Bermuda Tourism Authority extends title sponsorship of Bermuda’s PGA TOUR event

“The Bermuda Tourism Authority is proud to continue our partnership with the PGA TOUR and the Butterfield Bermuda Championship,” said Erin Wright, acting CEO of the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “This event has showcased our island’s beauty and the challenging, camera-friendly design of Port Royal Golf Course to millions worldwide, cementing Bermuda’s place among the world’s top golf destinations. Equally important has been the local involvement on and off the course, the charitable giving that has touched so many lives, and the millions in economic impact that benefit our entire community. We look forward to building on this legacy in the years to come.”