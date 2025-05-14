Scottie Scheffler trending going into PGA Championship, inspired by Rory McIlroy's win at Masters

“It was really cool to see Rory be able to finish that off and to be there for that moment,” Scheffler said. "He’s a good buddy of mine out here, so I was very happy for him. That tournament and having to answer each year — for a guy that’s had one of the best careers in the history of the game — for him to sit in here week in, week out and have to be asked about one single golf tournament, I’m sure can be a bit frustrating. And I’m sure that’s why there was so much emotion coming out of him.