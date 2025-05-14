PGA TOUR 2K25 Season 2 now available celebrating major championships, introducing The Old Course at St Andrews Links
4 Min Read
New additions include greenskeeper archetype spotlight, challenges game mode, Charles Schwab course design integration and clubhouse pass content
Written by Staff
2K launched Season 2 of "PGA TOUR 2K25," the highest-rated golf simulation video game of the last decade on Xbox and PC*, complete with an all-new, legendary course, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, as well as the greenskeeper archetype spotlight, the new challenges game mode, an array of new unlockable and earnable clubhouse pass content, plus much more**. Aligned to the real-life PGA TOUR schedule, Season 2 focuses on the three in-game major championships taking place this summer - the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club and The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club - with special major championship-themed challenges rolling out as the season unfolds.
This season, one of the most iconic golf courses in the world makes its debut in "PGA TOUR 2K25." Located in Scotland, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, commonly known as “The Home of Golf,” makes its first-ever appearance in the PGA TOUR 2K franchise. This historic 18-hole course is available now as a free update for all players.
The Season 2 featured archetype is the greenskeeper, a master of precision putting. Pros who embody this archetype include "PGA TOUR 2K25" cover athlete and 2022 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick, 2021 Open Championship winner Collin Morikawa, and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko. By creating a MyPLAYER with the greenskeeper archetype, players will be able to complete specific seasonal quests tailored to this playstyle for Season 2 and earn rewards. Once a greenskeeper MyPLAYER reaches 85 overall rating, they’ll have the ability to unlock the “green reader” skill. This skill increases the resolution of the green grids to more accurately highlight slope severity and provides a major edge while putting.
Season 2 brings with it an all-new game mode called "challenges." Bite-sized challenges with set parameters will push players to adapt and strategize. As players improve their skills, they’ll also earn rewards. New challenges will be added over time, so there will always be a fresh challenge to conquer.
To complement the challenges mode, Season 2 introduces a new three-hole course, developed by HB Studios in partnership with Charles Schwab. This new, in-game course launches May 21, just one day before the pros tee off at the Charles Schwab Challenge on May 22. This in-game experience serves as a modern extension of the historic tournament, offering players the opportunity to unlock 11 exclusive in-game apparel rewards.
Season 2 also ushers in a new clubhouse pass, complete with free reward tiers including a Cobra white snapback, Malbon shorts, a ruby Titleist T100 Iron, and much more!*** Players who reach the free tier 25 will earn a new free shot type: the long flop. As with a standard flop shot, this shot is performed with a wedge and features a high trajectory, plenty of spin, and a short run. However, this shot is designed to carry farther; perfect for when players need to flop but need just a little extra reach to achieve greatness. For players who purchase clubhouse pass premium, the astounding number of rewards available to earn throughout the season include a greenskeeper hard hat, greenskeeper boots, and a ruby limited edition club: the Titleist Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Putter. Clubhouse pass premium golfers can also unlock additional long flop stat boosts not included in the free tiers. While each season offers its own premium pass, Seasons 1-5 are also all included in the member’s pass, alongside the clubhouse gear pack, which delivers a themed outfit per body type per season****. Players can progress through each clubhouse pass at their own pace, even after the release of subsequent seasons, and premium rewards may be unlocked retroactively at any time for a clubhouse pass up to the current tier of progression.
*Based on Metacritic scores on Xbox Series and PC as of April 15, 2025.
**"PGA TOUR 2K25," internet connection and 2K account (minimum age varies) required to access online features, including clubhouse Pass. See www.take2games.com/legal and www.take2games.com/privacy for additional details. 2K accounts are free.
***Clubhouse Pass rewards require unlocking with gameplay. Clubhouse pass premium is available for separate purchase. Paid Premium Passes unlock additional rewards for the season through gameplay. For more information on clubhouse pass, and premium pass offerings, go to pgatour.2k.com/2k25/clubhouse/
****"PGA TOUR 2K25" Member's Pass is included in the "PGA TOUR 2K25" Legend Edition. Also available for individual purchase. Internet connection and 2K account required. Member's pass includes seasons 1-5 of the clubhouse premium pass which unlocks additional premium rewards through gameplay. Seasons 1-5 of the clubhouse premium pass will be released post-launch. More details on the clubhouse premium passes will be shared in the future