PGA TOUR 2K25 Season 2 now available celebrating major championships, introducing The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Season 2 also ushers in a new clubhouse pass, complete with free reward tiers including a Cobra white snapback, Malbon shorts, a ruby Titleist T100 Iron, and much more!*** Players who reach the free tier 25 will earn a new free shot type: the long flop. As with a standard flop shot, this shot is performed with a wedge and features a high trajectory, plenty of spin, and a short run. However, this shot is designed to carry farther; perfect for when players need to flop but need just a little extra reach to achieve greatness. For players who purchase clubhouse pass premium, the astounding number of rewards available to earn throughout the season include a greenskeeper hard hat, greenskeeper boots, and a ruby limited edition club: the Titleist Scotty Cameron Phantom 5.5 Putter. Clubhouse pass premium golfers can also unlock additional long flop stat boosts not included in the free tiers. While each season offers its own premium pass, Seasons 1-5 are also all included in the member’s pass, alongside the clubhouse gear pack, which delivers a themed outfit per body type per season****. Players can progress through each clubhouse pass at their own pace, even after the release of subsequent seasons, and premium rewards may be unlocked retroactively at any time for a clubhouse pass up to the current tier of progression.