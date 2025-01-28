Scottie Scheffler set for 2025 debut after freak injury

It was Christmas Day when Scheffler injured his right hand while making ravioli for dinner. He suffered a puncture wound in his right palm, one that required surgery to remove shards of broken glass. Being away from home, and without his usual tools, he was using a wine glass to roll the dough, something that he immediately recognized in hindsight as a mistake. The glass broke and the stem punctured his palm. He considered himself fortunate, however, because a friend who suffered a similar injury had the stem of the glass go entirely through his hand.