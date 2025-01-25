World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III has open-heart surgery
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Davis Love III, a 21-time PGA TOUR winner and World Golf Hall of Famer, announced in a statement Saturday that he recently underwent open-heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.
The procedure was performed “to resolve a valve issue that my doctors had been monitoring for the last 10 years,” Love III, 60, said.
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz said on Saturday’s final-round broadcast of the Farmers Insurance Open that Love III was released from the Mayo Clinic earlier in the day and returned home to St. Simons Island, Georgia.
“The procedure was successful and I’m now at home recovering,” Love III said in his statement. “I went in healthy and came out healthier. I’m extremely grateful for all the well wishes, prayers, and messages I have received. I have been blessed with great care at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. Dr. John R. Cangemi, Dr. David J. Cangemi, Dr. Peter M. Pollak guided me to this surgery with Dr. John Haney. I’m grateful for them and their teams’ expertise and care, and I am motivated to prove them right and get back to playing golf by this summer!”