World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III has open-heart surgery

“The procedure was successful and I’m now at home recovering,” Love III said in his statement. “I went in healthy and came out healthier. I’m extremely grateful for all the well wishes, prayers, and messages I have received. I have been blessed with great care at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. Dr. John R. Cangemi, Dr. David J. Cangemi, Dr. Peter M. Pollak guided me to this surgery with Dr. John Haney. I’m grateful for them and their teams’ expertise and care, and I am motivated to prove them right and get back to playing golf by this summer!”