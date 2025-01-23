St. Andrews Golf Links to next host The Open Championship in 2027

There was speculation afterward as to whether that marked Woods’ final appearance at The Open, which he has won three times including the 2000 and 2005 editions at St. Andrews. He won the 2000 Open by eight strokes and the 2005 Open by five strokes. The Open in 2027 could also be a possibility for his farewell to the game’s oldest major; the 2027 U.S. Open will also be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open by an astounding 15 shots. Could it mark an opportune “double goodbye” for one of golf’s all-time greats? We’ll wait and see.