St. Andrews Golf Links to next host The Open Championship in 2027
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Golf’s oldest major is returning to the Home of Golf in two years.
The Old Course at St. Andrews will host the 2027 Open Championship, The R&A announced Thursday. This will mark the 31st Open Championship held at St. Andrews, and the 155th overall playing of The Open.
St. Andrews has provided a fitting backdrop for several of the game’s greats to bid farewell to major championship competition, as groups will often stop on the Swilcan Bridge, positioned between the par-4 18th tee and fairway, to pose for photos and wave goodbye.
Eighteen-time major winner Jack Nicklaus played his final major at The Open in 2005, which he punctuated with a closing birdie and a putter raise to the patrons, a few minutes after an emotional moment on the bridge. Five-time Open champion Tom Watson said goodbye at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews. Arnold Palmer, a two-time Open champion, waved goodbye from the bridge in 1995.
St. Andrews last hosted the season’s final major in 2022, won by Cameron Smith. Fifteen-time major winner Tiger Woods competed at The 150th Open in 2022; although he missed the cut with rounds of 78-75, he soaked in the moment across the Swilcan Bridge during Friday’s second round, crossing the bridge alone and waving his hat (he did not stop on the bridge).
There was speculation afterward as to whether that marked Woods’ final appearance at The Open, which he has won three times including the 2000 and 2005 editions at St. Andrews. He won the 2000 Open by eight strokes and the 2005 Open by five strokes. The Open in 2027 could also be a possibility for his farewell to the game’s oldest major; the 2027 U.S. Open will also be contested at Pebble Beach Golf Links, where Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open by an astounding 15 shots. Could it mark an opportune “double goodbye” for one of golf’s all-time greats? We’ll wait and see.
This year’s Open Championship will be contested at Royal Portrush, with next year’s edition to be held at Royal Birkdale.
The Open in 2027 will also mark 100 years since legendary amateur Bobby Jones triumphed in The Open at St. Andrews in 1927, winning by six strokes to successfully defend his 1926 title at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
“There is something incredibly special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873,” said The R&A Chief Executive Mark Darbon. “St. Andrews is the home of golf and it generates a unique atmosphere for the fans and the players.”
The Old Course at St. Andrews first hosted The Open in 1873, the event’s 13th playing, which was played over an 18-hole course for the first time and won by Tom Kidd. The Open champions at St. Andrews include Jones, Woods, Peter Thomson, Bobby Locke, Jack Nicklaus, Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo.