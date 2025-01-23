APGA Tour names Solomon Hughes chief operating officer

“I am thrilled to join the APGA. Throughout my career in the golf industry, I have tackled the diversity issue head on and have seen great progress achieved in making the game more accessible to those who have not traditionally had access and opportunity,” Hughes said. “I care deeply about the APGA Tour’s mission to bring greater diversity to golf, and I have long admired the work that Ken Bentley and the rest of the APGA staff have been doing for the past 15 years to achieve that goal. I’m grateful to Ken and the rest of the board of directors for entrusting me with this opportunity. As I begin to lead this great organization, I look forward to helping the APGA increase its impact on golf and the individual athletes who make up our tour.”