Pro shop launches Pro Shop Studios

“Pro Shop and the PGA TOUR announced our partnership only 10 months ago, with the intent to create lasting connections between pro golf and mainstream culture,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, media. “The amount of success Pro Shop has achieved in such a short period has been incredible, including the formation of Pro Shop Studios and playing key roles in projects including The Creator Classic, the rebrand of Skratch, relaunching 'The Skins Game,' and the official sequel to one of the most iconic golf movies of all time in 'Happy Gilmore 2.' The PGA TOUR is proud to continue our partnership with Pro Shop Studios as we connect with fans around the world in new and innovative ways.”