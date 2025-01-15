Pro shop launches Pro Shop Studios
3 Min Read
New entertainment division led by Mark Olsen will deliver scripted and unscripted projects at the intersection of golf and culture
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
LOS ANGELES – Pro Shop, the innovative golf media and commerce company, today announced the launch of Pro Shop Studios, a dynamic entertainment division dedicated to creating premium scripted and unscripted content at the intersection of golf and culture. Serving as the PGA TOUR’s preferred content partner in Hollywood, Pro Shop Studios aims to captivate core golf fans and mainstream audiences alike with groundbreaking storytelling and events, most recently announcing, in partnership with the TOUR, a relaunch of the iconic television event "The Skins Game" as well as a new creator golf series.
Pro Shop co-founder, Emmy-winning and Producers Guild of America Award-nominated producer Mark W. Olsen will lead Pro Shop Studios. Olsen, whose experience spans more than 50 unscripted and scripted projects as senior vice president of TV and film at Vox Media Studios, serves as executive producer of the hit Netflix docuseries "Full Swing" alongside Pro Shop Founder and President Chad Mumm. Olsen’s notable credits include "Explained," "Monster Factory," "Mind Over Murder" and more.
In addition to continuing to serve as "Full Swing" executive producers, Olsen and Mumm have been tapped as co-producers of the highly anticipated film "Happy Gilmore 2" with Happy Madison Productions, expected to premiere on Netflix in 2025.
“The official launch of Pro Shop Studios is another milestone in our mission to bring golf and culture together,” said Mumm. “Mark is a proven entertainment executive who brings a wealth of experience across all facets of production in scripted and non-fiction programming.”
“Pro Shop and the PGA TOUR announced our partnership only 10 months ago, with the intent to create lasting connections between pro golf and mainstream culture,” said Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president, media. “The amount of success Pro Shop has achieved in such a short period has been incredible, including the formation of Pro Shop Studios and playing key roles in projects including The Creator Classic, the rebrand of Skratch, relaunching 'The Skins Game,' and the official sequel to one of the most iconic golf movies of all time in 'Happy Gilmore 2.' The PGA TOUR is proud to continue our partnership with Pro Shop Studios as we connect with fans around the world in new and innovative ways.”
As Pro Shop Studios continues to bolster its development and production slate, it’s also adding industry veteran KP Anderson, who will serve as an executive producer across select projects for Pro Shop. Best known for his 12 years as showrunner and head writer of E!’s “The Soup” with Joel McHale, Anderson most recently served as showrunner for CBS’ celebrity pickleball special “Pickled” with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Kiley Homan is joining as manager of development and studio operations, while Vera Shouse and Rich Patten take on pivotal roles as VP of production finance and head of post-production, respectively.
Mumm added: “With his deep relationships in both Hollywood and golf, the creative firepower of KP Anderson and Pro Shop’s Hollywood partnership with the PGA TOUR, we look forward to building a new platform for ambitious television and film projects that capitalize on golf’s exploding cultural relevance.”