PGA TOUR, FanDuel enhance OBO partnership across digital and broadcast
3 Min Read
New agreement integrates FanDuel odds across PGA TOUR app and website, with live broadcast integrations
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., and NEW YORK – The PGA TOUR and FanDuel Group today announced a multi-year extension to their content and marketing relationship that designates FanDuel as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.
The new agreement, through 2027, will see FanDuel become the official odds provider on the PGA TOUR’s app and website. Additionally, FanDuel for the first time will work to enhance the storytelling of select broadcasts through live odds integrations.
“The PGA TOUR is excited to more deeply collaborate with our longtime partner in FanDuel, a market leader whose golf odds will now be featured on select broadcasts,” said Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR vice president, gaming. “We look forward to working more closely with FanDuel to bring professional golf fans more of what they like to see in TOUR presentations.”
“We are proud of our continued collaboration with the PGA TOUR and are committed to offering golf fans new and innovative ways to engage with their favorite players through our robust golf offering,” said Karol Corcoran, senior vice president and general manager of FanDuel Sportsbook. “As another exciting season gets underway, we look forward to continuing to enhance the watch and wager experience for our customers.”
The PGA TOUR and FanDuel, which also hold a long-term market access partnership in North Carolina, will continue to collaborate on delivering odds-based content to fans via the TOUR’s social media accounts, with new social and digital assets on TOUR platforms to be unveiled in the coming weeks. As part of the TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, FanDuel has rights in the United States and Canada to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing FanDuel to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to FanDuel bettors and through FanDuel social media accounts.
PGA TOUR marks will soon be featured in new co-branded casino games on FanDuel Casino, a mobile gaming app that allows 21+ customers to play the most popular slot games, online blackjack games, table games, online baccarat and live dealer casino games right at players’ fingertips. Available in all five states where online casino is legal: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut and West Virginia.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) in 2018, the PGA TOUR instituted a robust integrity program that includes monitoring for suspicious activity within global golf betting markets, monitoring betting activity of covered persons under its integrity policy, as well as significant investments in responsible gambling and problem gambling education initiatives. The TOUR is also a member of the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising, established by the NFL and FOX in 2023, and recently renewed its position within the Leadership Circle of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).
FanDuel is an industry leader in promoting responsible play and has a series of responsible gaming initiatives that aim to support its customers and foster a culture of responsible gaming. Recently, FanDuel announced the introduction of "My Spend," a personalized responsible gaming dashboard designed to help customers track spending patterns and manage their budget. Customers can view personal stats related to their engagement with FanDuel, including amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks or three months. The My Spend dashboard also encourages customers to utilize the existing suite of responsible gaming tools FanDuel offers, including deposit limits and wager limits. The tool was developed based on internal and external research demonstrating players’ interest in personalized activity insights and a deeper understanding of their own behavior.