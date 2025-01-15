PGA TOUR, FanDuel enhance OBO partnership across digital and broadcast

FanDuel is an industry leader in promoting responsible play and has a series of responsible gaming initiatives that aim to support its customers and foster a culture of responsible gaming. Recently, FanDuel announced the introduction of "My Spend," a personalized responsible gaming dashboard designed to help customers track spending patterns and manage their budget. Customers can view personal stats related to their engagement with FanDuel, including amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks or three months. The My Spend dashboard also encourages customers to utilize the existing suite of responsible gaming tools FanDuel offers, including deposit limits and wager limits. The tool was developed based on internal and external research demonstrating players’ interest in personalized activity insights and a deeper understanding of their own behavior.