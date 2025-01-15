'I made a poor decision’: Viktor Hovland opens up about swing struggles

What was that poor decision? After his breakout 2023 season, in which he amassed three victories, including back-to-back FedExCup Playoffs events at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, Hovland set out to add more “draw pieces” to his swing. He had always been a cutter of the ball, but he wanted to see the ball cut less and add more versatility to his game. But as he introduced more draw elements in his swing, he lost some control. He couldn’t stand over the ball and know exactly where it was going. More times than not, it was hooking left when he wasn’t expecting it.