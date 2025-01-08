How amateur Luke Clanton could earn PGA TOUR card at Sony Open in Hawaii

A top-five finish might seem lofty, but Clanton is plenty capable. The South Florida native made eight TOUR starts in 2024, highlighted by top-five finishes at the John Deere Classic (T2), The RSM Classic (T2) and the Wyndham Championship (solo fifth). He broke onto the scene at the U.S. Open in June, nearly chasing down Neal Shipley for low amateur honors and ultimately finishing T41 at Pinehurst No. 2. That was shortly after Clanton led the Seminoles to a runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAA Championship, falling to Auburn in the final by a 3-2 margin.